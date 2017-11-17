наверх
17.11.201715:01
Курсы валют НБУ
  • USD25.780.00
  • EUR30.420.00
Рубрики
Ещё
    Видео

    Так бы и затискал. Кот-хулиган пристает к собаке

    (обновлено: )22910
    Сеть покоряют игры кота по кличке Мидж и собаки Беатрис, за "разборками" животных в Instagram следят более 47 тысяч подписчиков. Создается впечатление, что коварный кот не упускает ни малейшей возможности достать собаку.
    Так бы и затискал. Кот-хулиган пристает к собаке. Видео
    instagram.com/beatrixandmidge

    Судя по видео, собаку не особо беспокоят "приставания" кота, и она подыгрывает ему, виляя хвостом.

    Животные живут в одном доме в Канаде.

    On the 8th day of Midgemas my pest friend gave to me… eight mini-marshmallow windmills. #signaturemove #yougotmidged . Our calendar countdown continues! We are steadily building to our goal, Kickstarter sends interested people a reminder 48 hours before a project ends, so we’re hoping to get a bunch more pledges in the last two days. We really want to make the goal so we can make calendars for the people who have already pledged! We appreciate everyone’s help, and we will be donating $5 per calendar to animal shelters, along with the proceeds from @benbencatcat and his wonderful humans! We will update everyone early in the new year with the details of the donations made. . #minimarshmallowwindmills #beatrixandmidge #bernesemountaindog #tuxedocat #tuxiekitten #tuxie #tuxedokitten #cutekitten #kitten #dogandkitten #berner #bernese #bmd #interspeciesfriends #catcalendar #kittencalendar #dogcalendar

    Публикация от Beatrix & Midge (@beatrixandmidge)

    Хозяйка, видимо, привыкла к таким играм своих питомцев и снимает происходящее на видео.

    Since the sixth day of Midgemas happened to fall on Maniac Monday, I give you: SIX CHAIRS A-SPINNING! Poor Bea hates it when that chair falls over, so she’s spending most of this video doing duck-and-cover. But at least this week Midge is the maniac—it’s about time. #merryfreakinmidgemas #nomidgeswereharmedinthemakingofthisvideo #cantsaythesameaboutthechair Only six more days to get your Beatrix and Midge 2018 calendar! We are selling them via Kickstarter, you can get the whole story by clicking the link in our profile. At least $5 from each calendar will be donated to animal shelters in need, and a few bucks will go into our New Chair Fund. I mean, we’re gonna need one… #appetitefordestruction

    Публикация от Beatrix & Midge (@beatrixandmidge)

    Ранее сеть взорвал кот породы манчкин по имени Альберт, у которого очень короткие лапки.

    Ссылки по теме:
    Теги:
    Темы дня
    НАБУ
    Кто здесь главный антикоррупционер? НАБУ vs НАПК
    Флаг Украины и герб России
    Реинтеграция Донбасса: разрыв дипотношений с РФ
    Владимир Гройсман
    Реформа образования: демарш Румынии и Венгрии
    Владимир Вятрович. Архивное фото
    Украина - Бандера - Польша: патриотизм и раздор