Серфингист сломал позвоночник в "борьбе" с гигантской волной

Инцидент произошел в минувшую среду в каньоне Назаре, где проходило показательное выступление в честь возвращения в серфинг Гарретта МакНамары, который в 2011 году оседлал волну высотой 23,77 метра.
Мужчину госпитализировали, где у него констатировали перелом позвоночника. Сам Коттон заявил о намерении продолжить заниматься серфингом, сообщает The Sun.
What can I say, I got a little excited this morning and ending up having possibly the worst wipeout impact wise of my life. Thank you to all the lifeguards and crew on the beach who helped stabilise me and do a great spinal recovery, I can’t name everyone but you all did your bit to get me safely to the hospital . Obviously huge shout out to the team: @mcnamara_s for the waves, @hugovau for rescue, company and laughs in the hospital and @polvo32 for the calls on the radio and friendship . I have broken my back but I’ve been really lucky, I’m already looking forward and focusing my energy to get fit and back out there on some more big rollers ! 🌊🙌🏽🇵🇹 • Footage comes from Wednesday while @go_dids was filming a documentary about @mcnamara_s's return to big wave surfing, produced by @polikromia